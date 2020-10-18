Security stepped up around Communist Party reformer’s grave as family marks one year since burial

Security at the cemetery of purged Chinese Communist Party leader Zhao Ziyang was heightened as his family gathered on Sunday to commemorate the first anniversary of his official burial.

Barricades and closed-circuit television cameras bestrode Zhao’s gravesite at the Tianshou Garden cemetery in central Beijing while family members paid their respects to the reformist general secretary of the Communist Party.

Zhao’s daughter, Wang Yannan, and her husband, Wang Zhihua, were among those allowed to attend the memorial. They placed flowers on the gravestones of Zhao and his wife, Liang Boqi, and took a group photo at the gravesite.

Zhao, born on Oct. 17, 1919, was known for his liberal views. He had opposed the armed crackdown of student protesters in Beijing in 1989 and was ousted as the Communist Party’s general secretary that same year.

He lived under house arrest until his death at the age of 85 in January 2005.

After his death, a feud broke out among his family and party authorities over where to place his remains, with the party wanting to keep his remains under guard in a cemetery for officials, while Zhao’s family wanted a gravesite they would have more access to.

Zhao was not officially buried until last October.

Zhao’s ashes were kept in one of his former residences in Beijing until they were finally interred at the Tianshou Garden cemetery last year alongside his wife, who died in 2013, in a low-key ceremony that was attended by family members and was carried out under strict police supervision.

The tight security perimeter drew criticism from Zhao’s family, friends, former aides and supporters, who described his final resting place as being prison-like.

Zhao was a public figure and thus his grave at the privately run cemetery should be opened to the public, they argued

Writer and activist Bao Tong, Zhao’s former secretary, said he was banned from visiting the gravesite to pay his respects on Sunday.

“There was a balance in Zhao Ziyang’s heart: Society was more important than the government, citizens more sacred than the party, knowledge more dependable than ideology,” he wrote on Twitter.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play