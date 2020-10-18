Prejudice is fairness, fraud is honesty | Allan Au Ka-lun

When I opened the website of the Registration and Electoral Office (REO), three very ironic, the emperor’s new clothes slogans popped up on the homepage: fairness, openness and honesty.

The government is ready to push for out-of-country voting so that Hong Kong people in the Greater Bay Area can enjoy exclusive honor. The latest on the grapevine says that Shanghai, Beijing and other places in the mainland can also be considered. Is this fair?

What about Taipei? Are the Hong Kong people in Taipei not Hong Kong people? What about the Hong Kong people in Japan? If the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Offices (HKETOs) can be transformed into overseas polling stations, then what about the HKETOs in New York, London, Berlin, Sydney and Toronto? There are many Hong Kong people who are “ordinarily resident” there, studying and working. How can it be fair if they do not get to vote?

Election fairness also takes into consideration equitable opportunities for canvassing for votes. Hong Kong’s election laws are complicated, and the monitoring of election expenses is exhaustive. You cannot pay for election advertisements on television even if you have the money. It is to ensure that all candidates can have similar publicity opportunities regardless of their financial resources and background. In future elections, there will surely be a large number of candidates who will be extradited as soon as they cross the mainland border. Once they cross the Lo Wu Bridge, they will have the pleasure of experiencing rule by law as laid out by the authorities of the motherland. Once they set up a banner and a street counter, the country will be subverted. What about online political advertising? In this country where even Winnie the Pooh is very dangerous, will you advertise Hello Kitty? There are 540,000 Hong Kong permanent residents in the Greater Bay Area alone, and the democrats cannot conduct electoral campaigns and reach the voters in this region. If this is called fairness, then the only way is to first subvert the meaning of “fairness.”

During the election period, if someone violates regulations, bribes electors, or rigs the ballot, the Hong Kong SAR cannot enforce the law, while there is no law to enforce on the mainland. That is, there is no penalty for electoral interference, and the entire election operation becomes an unfathomable black hole. You call this openness?

As for honesty, the SAR Government is very honest, just as Yuan Mu, a controversial former spokesperson of the Chinese State Council, was also very honest. The open conspiracy to postpone the Legislative Council (LegCo) election by one year has never been disguised from the very beginning. Carrie Lam explained that the election was delayed for a year due to the epidemic, but why one year instead of one or two months? Carrie Lam argued that it was because the “election cycle” could only be extended by one year and so on, but now the policy address can suddenly be postponed by one or two months. How is the “policy cycle” calculated? The self-contradictory slap in the face is as though she had eaten a fantastic honest red bean bun.

Postponing the election for one year is to buy time to take advantage of the opposition’s weakness and push for out-of-country voting in the Greater Bay Area. By redefining voter eligibility, and introducing North Korean, Iranian, Belarusian and Chinese style elections, the voting results will be changed once and for all, and the Legco will be eternally manipulated.

Power changes the rules of the game by directly subverting the meanings of words and phrases. For example, “judicial independence” only refers to independence at trial in the adjudication of cases, while the appointment, dismissal, promotion and life and death of judges are decided by me. “Freedom in accordance with the law” is based on my new law to determine if you can have freedom. The so-called allegiance of public servants requires you to obey and serve one person, not the public. As for the definition of merits and honors, it can be reversed solely by Chan Pak Cheung, a pro-Beijing television host in Hong Kong.

We are living in an Orwellian era where prejudice is fairness, darkness is openness and fraud is honesty. You lose if you are too serious about the slogans preached by the REO.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

