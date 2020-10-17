Man arrested for flinging chicken poo in Taiwan eatery staffed by Hong Kong protesters

Taiwanese police arrested a man who allegedly flung chicken droppings inside a new restaurant that primarily hired pro-democracy protesters relocated from Hong Kong.

The suspect, surnamed Mo, initially claimed to have suffered from diarrhea after consuming food from the restaurant, Aegis, on Friday and had taken action in revenge. Upon interrogation, Mo said that he had acted under instigation for a reward of NT$15,000 (US$522) and revealed the name of the instigator. He is now in custody and will be charged for damaging private property and intimidation.

Aegis, opened in April, hires around 20 young people from Hong Kong who either attend school in Taiwan or have fled their hometown after taking part in citywide anti-government protests last year. The restaurant said it suffered a loss of NT$100,000 for having to re-equip the premises and aimed to reopen on Oct. 20.

Taiwan’s National Police Agency said it would offer more protection to the 91 restaurants on the island that had shown solidarity with Hong Kong’s anti-extradition bill movement. The series of protests rocked the city from June last year after the government pressed ahead with a now-withdrawn proposal that would allow it to hand over suspects to stand trial in places where the rule of law was not guaranteed, such as mainland China.

Meanwhile, Minister of Interior Hsu Kuo-yung said on social media that Taiwan was a democratic country with rule of law and he had personally ordered law enforcement agencies to follow up the Aegis case in a rigorous manner.

Cedric, a restaurant owner in Taichung who supported the Hong Kong protesters, said he had full confidence in his government and police as they could arrest the suspect within 24 hours.

He said that many Taiwanese had reminded him to stay vigilant. “A lot of people are paying attention to the Aegis attack,” he said, adding that restaurateurs in Taichung who backed the Hong Kong democracy movement were “keeping in close contact and will look after one another if anything happens.”

