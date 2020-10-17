Detention in mainland China equal to ‘mental abuse’: ‘Grandma Wong’

The 64-year-old activist known as “Grandma Wong” has described her detention in mainland China as amounting to mental abuse as she retold her ordeal in a press conference on Saturday.

Activist Alexandra Wong — a Shenzhen resident — was detained in August last year at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen border on her way home after taking part in an anti-government protest at the Hong Kong International Airport. She was finally allowed to return to Hong Kong on Oct. 2, after being detained for more than a month and then being kept in mainland China on bail for almost a year.

Wong was searched and questioned at the border for about two hours and then at Shenzhen’s Fubao police station for another two hours on Aug. 14, she said.

About 10 policemen were then sent to search her home and took her personal belongings. Mainland authorities then asked her to sign a document giving up the right to appeal to a 15-day administrative detention without any further details. She was shown documents about her detention only after she refused to sign, Wong said.

At the end of her 15-day detention, Wong said she was taken to the Shenzhen No. 3 Detention Center for another 30 days, where she described her treatment there as “mental abuse.” She said she shared a room under 200 square feet with 15 other detainees, where there was lighting on 24 hours a day.

All detainees shared the same bed and they were forced to practice military foot drills on the same spot every day. There were surveillance cameras in the bathroom and male officials opened the bathroom door when they were showering.

Wong said she was questioned by four groups of officials during her detention, and was kept awake for two nights in a row. She overheard a detainee in the next room being asked: “You have a child. Why did you still take part in protests?”

Wong said she was forced to say that she was not tortured, loved China, would not take part in demonstrations again and would not contact any reporters before she could leave the detention center. She was then escorted by three officials on a five-day tour in Shaanxi province, where she viewed patriotic movies and shows, and was made to pose for pictures holding the Chinese national flag, smiling.

Wong said she was concerned about the potential treatment of the group of 12 Hongkongers currently being held at Shenzhen’s Yantian District Detention Centre who were caught attempting to flee to Taiwan in late August.

“What they are enduring must be worse than mine,” she said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play