Beijing passes revised law to protect dignity of national flag, emblem

China’s top legislative body on Saturday amended a law to criminalize deliberate acts of insulting the national flag and emblem, after protesters in Hong Kong desecrated the Chinese flag.

The amended National Flag and National Emblem Law will come into effect on Jan. 1 following its passage by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

According to the revised law, people who intentionally burn, mutilate, paint, deface or trample on the flag and emblem in public will be investigated for criminal responsibility.

It states that the flag must not be displayed or inserted upside down, or used in any manner that impairs the dignity of the flag.

The new rules also require special courts, procuratorates, and offices set up by the central government in Hong Kong and Macao to display the nation’s flag and emblem on working days.

The amendments were proposed after protesters in Hong Kong trampled on China’s flag during anti-extradition bill protests last year.

As this piece of national legislation has been included in Annex 3 to the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the local government will now have to propose adjustments to the law for it to be localized, then submit it to the Legislative Council for passage.

Separately, the NPCSC also approved amendments to a law on the protection of minors that would take effect next June.

The new revisions included a new mandatory reporting system for infringements on the rights and interests of a minor, defined as under 18 years old; the introduction of a definition on student bullying for the first time; and a requirement for schools to implement a mechanism to deal with student bullying and sexual assault.

