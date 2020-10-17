Hold more COVID trials on Chinese herbal drug, say Hong Kong physicians

Hong Kong practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine have cast doubts on claims from China’s top COVID-19 expert that a type of Chinese herbal medicine may be effective against the coronavirus.

The claims came from Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory disease specialist and the face of China’s anti-pandemic fight, who said on Tuesday he and his research team had conducted a series of in-vitro studies and discovered that Banlangen granules could inhibit the coronavirus. He did not elaborate on the test methods or the results.

Banlangen is a herbal medicine popular in mainland China, having been used over the years to treat the common cold and flu. The medicine has gained a reputation based on claims that it is effective against a number of diseases, including avian flu, hand, foot and mouth disease and dengue fever.

Roy Tsui, a practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine in Hong Kong, expressed doubts about Zhong’s claims as the studies were still at an early stage.

In-vitro studies were part of pre-clinical trials done on drugs, usually before the researchers were allowed to move on to human trials, he said.

More studies had to be done to prove if the human body would respond well to Banlangen, Tsui added. He warned that the herbal medicine might carry side effects, such as headache, stomachache and diarrhea, for people with certain health conditions and that one should consult a traditional Chinese physician before taking it.

Fellow physician Chan Dick-lun also stressed that pharmacological research and the use of Chinese medicine were two different things.

He noted that practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine in Hong Kong and mainland China took different approaches to treating patients. Those in Hong Kong rarely prescribed just one type of Chinese medicine for treatment, preferring to hand out medicine to tackle different symptoms in patients. In comparison, physicians in China tended to prescribe medicine based on the different characteristics of different diseases, Chan said.

While Banlangen was produced by at least seven manufacturers in China, Zhong had vouched for only the version made by Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings, which is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges.

Separately, the company announced plans to engage Zhong to lead a project that would carry out more scientific research on the drug.

