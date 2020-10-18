Crowds flock to last day of ‘Hong Kong Story’ exhibition, fearing history to be rewritten

Hundreds flocked to the last day of a government museum’s exhibition of Hong Kong history, fearing that the city’s story — especially those parts dealing with its colonial past — will be rewritten during a scheduled two-year revamp starting Monday.

From the 10 a.m. opening, the Museum of History’s 19-year-old exhibition drew hundreds of visitors through the turnstyles, including families and young couples. About 200 people were still waiting in line three hours before the museum closed at 7 p.m.

Spanning eight galleries over two floors, Hong Kong Story covers the evolution of the city from the geological records of the Devonian period around 400 million years ago through the handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China on July 1, 1997. The exhibition staged scenes of some customs and traditions, such as the making of Cantonese salted fish. A life-sized model of a tram from the Japanese occupation was among the exhibits that became a hotspot for selfies.

But the most crowded gallery was the one that told the story of the handover. Museum-goers vied for space to take photos of past Hong Kong governors and the city’s colonial-era flag.

The exhibition will be “beyond recognition” when it reopens after the revamp, said one visitor surnamed Cheung. He said that he expected sections on recent history, particularly the parts on the colonial past, would not be included.

Cheung said he had taken photographs of those sections to keep a record for himself and to compare once the exhibit reopens. He questioned the rational behind the timing of the revamp given all the political turmoil in recent years.

One mother, surnamed So, also questioned whether the revamp was part of a “political mission,” and said she too doubted that all the elements of the exhibition would remain once the exhibition reopens.

She said she had brought her children to “learn about the true Hong Kong story,” paying tribute to the quality of the exhibition.

Students surnamed Hui and Yeung said they visited the exhibition “to witness a chapter of Hong Kong history that has yet to be rewritten.”

