Fight erupts after China embassy staff try to storm Taiwan reception in Fiji

Two employees from China’s embassy in Fiji were prevented from storming a Taiwan National Day cocktail reception in the Pacific nation’s capital of Suva earlier this month, triggering a fight that left a Taiwan delegate with head injuries.

The fight took place in an ante-room to the reception’s main venue in Suva on Oct. 8, a Taiwan business person who attended the event told Apple Daily on Monday.

Taiwan delegates were receiving guests in the smaller room at the time when they discovered the two Chinese embassy staffers had got in and were attempting to enter the main venue, the person said.

The reception was held by the Taipei Trade Office in Fiji to mark Taiwan’s National Day on Oct. 10. The event had been watched closely by the Chinese embassy in the past.

Beijing employees used to behave subtly by disguising themselves as guests to sneak into the venue and snap photos, the Taiwan business person said.

The injured Taiwan delegate suffered a slight concussion after the assault.

The Chinese embassy in Suva accused the Taiwan delegates of acting provocatively against its staff members and causing injuries to one of them.

Another Taiwan attendee at the event disagreed. The attendee told Wen Yu-hsia, a legislator from the opposition Kuomintang party, that the Beijing staff members were not invited guests to the event.

Fiji and China have formal diplomatic ties. Beijing has pressed the Fiji government to rename the Taiwan trade office and remove any mention of the Republic of China.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play