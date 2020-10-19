China reports disappointing third-quarter GDP growth

China’s economic recovery picked up but fell short of the estimates. According to the latest government statistics released on Monday, the economy expanded by 4.9% in its third quarter, ahead of the 3.2% in the second quarter but lower than the forecast of 5.5%.

Industrial production leapt by 6.9% in September, far exceeding the forecast of 5.8%; while retail sales increased by 3.3% year-on-year, also above the expectation of 1.6%. Fixed-asset investment rose by 0.8% in the first nine months of the year, slightly below the estimate of 0.9%.

Unemployment rate stands at 5.4% in September, falling by 0.2% compared to August.

Kevin Tsui, an associate professor at the Department of Economics at Clemson University, said that China saw a slump in foreign orders because of the coronavirus pandemic and trade war, but the export figures were ideal, “likely due to exports of masks and protective equipment.”

The GDP growth in the coming quarter would be similar and it’s difficult for the Chinese economy to attain an aggressive growth like a few years ago, Tsui estimated.

He also expected the central government to improve policies on fixed investment, which saw a slow recovery. The new plans for reform announced by Shenzhen is unlikely to have a major impact on the national economy and the country will continue to rely on policies to stimulate investment and economic growth, he added.

Speaking at the G30 International Banking Seminar on Sunday, China’s Central Bank governor Yi Gang said China will see its economy expand by about 2% this year as the pandemic is under control and domestic demand drives the economic recovery.

China’s currency rate has appreciated against the U.S. dollar “significantly” in the past three months, which reflected interest rate differentials between the two countries, he said, adding that the development should be left to market forces.

China’s fiscal and monetary policies will focus on helping small and medium-sized firms weather the coronavirus crisis and ensuring domestic demand will stimulate economic growth.

According to the National Statistics Bureau, the economic recovery in the first three quarters has stabilized because of the country’s success in controlling the pandemic, but the complex global environment and multiple uncertainties, including potential imported cases or domestic resurgence, have called for a more solid foundation for recovery.

