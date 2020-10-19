Aggressive Chinese diplomats storm Taiwan’s reception and assault delegate in Fiji

Chinese diplomats stormed a Taiwan national day reception in Fiji on Oct. 8 and got into a physical altercation with Taiwanese officials, according to the Asia Pacific Report. Multiple people were injured, and one Taiwanese diplomat ended up in hospital with a brain concussion.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry confirmed the incident on Monday and severely condemned the Chinese diplomats' irrational behavior and attempt to confound, by claiming to Fiji police they were the ones being attacked.

Taiwan has not pressed charges as the Fiji authorities hoped to downplay the sensitive incident.

According to the Asia Pacific Report, two members of the Chinese Embassy in Suva gathered outside the hotel and photographed attendees, which included members of the diplomatic corps, international organizations, NGOs and Fiji’s Chinese community. They refused to leave when asked by a Taiwanese delegate and started a physical altercation.

The report cited well-placed sources that said the two Chinese embassy officials assaulted the delegation member, “beating him up so badly” that he required hospital treatment in Suva.

Police arrived at the hotel but could not take the matter further as the Chinese officials claimed diplomatic immunity.

Speaking at the parliament on Monday, Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Henry Tseng confirmed the incident and assured that the Taiwan embassy is following the developments closely. “We are still looking at whether this represents common behavior or was an isolated incident. But we condemn these irrational acts by the Chinese diplomats,” said Tseng.

Fiji and China have formal diplomatic ties. The Chinese government has pressured the Fiji government to rename the Taiwan trade office and remove the mention of the Republic of China.

