Hong Kong court hands down suspended jail term to councilor accused of doxxing police

Chairperson of Central and Western District Council Cheng Lai-king, who had pleaded guilty to contempt of court, was sentenced to 28 days of imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay HK$334,000 (US$43,094) in court fees.

The 61-year-old shared a Facebook post in March with the personal data of the cop who shot Indonesian journalist Veby Mega Indah in the eye, a move that violated the High Court’s interim injunction to ban doxxing of police officers. Her forwarded post came with a comment that wrote “If this officer has conscience, please surrender! An eye for an eye.”

Cheng wept as the court heard the pleas on Monday morning. Several members of the Democratic Party, including Albert Ho, attended the trial in solidarity.

While Cheng said she was unaware of the doxxing injunction, Martin Ho, counsel for the Secretary for Justice argued that Cheng had sent a WhatsApp message about a poll related to the injunction and her stance was untenable. As an aggravating factor, Ho added that Cheng is a veteran politician with a large number of followers and set a bad example for young people.

As a result of the doxxing, the officer and his wife have received up to 100 and 300 nuisance calls respectively.

Martin Lee, who represented Cheng, stressed that the message Cheng sent did not fully reflect the content of the injunction. Cheng explained that she shared the post “without a second thought” and was “wholly oblivious” of the doxxing order.

Judge Russell Coleman ruled that Cheng’s failure to consider the implication of her action is precisely part of the problem. “It is because it is easy to post something on social media or the internet with just a few clicks or keystrokes, though the effects may be far wider and last for far longer, that people should stop to think about the consequences of their actions.”

The judge added that the larger the social media following, the greater the potential influence, hence the greater responsibility to guard against inherent dangers.

He took into account the defendant’s decades of contribution to public service, compassionate character and cooperation with law enforcement. The judge accepted that Cheng was contrite, and that her apology was sincere. The overnight stay in police custody would serve a sharp reminder of the need to guard against future transgression, he added.

He rejected the defendant lawyer’s claim that Cheng has limited financial means and ordered the defendant to pay the Secretary for Justice’s costs in the proceedings.

