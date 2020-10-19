Police officer who violated land regulations among 5 to be made assistant commissioner

Hong Kong police will promote five officers to the role of assistant commissioner, including a deputy regional commander whose breach of land regulations was uncovered by Apple Daily earlier this year.

Anthony Tsang, who is second-in-command for New Territories North, is set to be made regional commander. Four other chief superintendents will also be promoted to assistant commissioners: Chan Tung for security; Yip Wan-lung for crime; Anna Tsang for service quality; and Ronny Chan for a role to be announced later.

Current assistant commissioner for operations Joe Chow and assistant commissioner for personnel Johnson Chan will also swap roles.

Tsang was ridiculed last year for defending the slow police response time to the Yuen Long mob attack on July 21. When asked why it took officers two-thirds of an hour to show up at the MTR station, Tsang replied that it was “only 39 minutes.”

Tsang was also found to have at least five violations of land regulations at his properties in Chuen Lung village in Tsuen Wan, which Apple Daily exposed earlier this year. His village house encroached on government land and had illegal structures, while another piece of land rented out to a teahouse also encroached on government land and broke its lease conditions, Apple Daily found.

The land issues have not been rectified despite the Lands Department issuing warnings six years ago.

In response, Tsang said that he only took over the property this January after the death of his father, and that he will cooperate with authorities for follow-up action.

Chan Man-tak was quoted last year as calling protesters “rioters” and condemning the storming of the legislature on July 1 as an “unlawful atrocity.” Chan is also the chairperson of the Superintendents' Association.

Anna Tsang had previously worked at the Police Public Relations Branch, and was involved in liaising with the panel of overseas experts brought in by the Independent Police Complaints Commission last year. Tsang took two of the experts to survey the living quarters of officers in Wong Tai Sin after the site became a target for protesters.

Joe Chow was involved in the police operation to besiege Polytechnic University last November, and is considered to be a potential candidate for the top job in the police force.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play