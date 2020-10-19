All negative results of Qingdao’s citywide COVID tests raise eyebrows

The latest COVID-19 outbreak at the city of Qingdao in Shandong province has prompted citywide testing for millions of residents, but the all-negative results have called into question the credibility of the tests.

After a cluster of 13 infections were reported less than two weeks ago, the authorities have swiftly brought it under control and conducted mass testing for the entire population of 10.89 million within five days. The cluster was traced back to two dock workers, who sought treatment at Qingdao Chest Hospital and infected others as the room was not properly disinfected.

Director of the local health commission Sui Zhen-hua was suspended over the resurgence. The local authorities also detected living novel coronavirus on the outer packaging of imported frozen cod, the first such case in the world.

While all residents of Qingdao have tested negative for COVID-19, Taiwan’s Health Minister Chen Shih-chung mocked the results, as they defied statistical norms and did not yield any false negative or false positive results. “It is an impossible result,” he said.

Leung Chi-chiu from the Hong Kong Medical Association attributed the report of zero new cases to the early intervention of the authorities. The infections were contained before they could transmit locally, Leung said. The citywide test also served to reassure neighboring provinces, so as to maintain regular travel and avoid quarantine requirements.

China has been reporting new cases of no more than two digits each day, most of which were imported patients.

Veteran news commentator Johnny Lau said the country is presenting a positive image of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s leadership and achievements in fighting the pandemic ahead of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, which will be held in late October.

The latest cluster showed that Xi has failed to fully contain the epidemic. The central authorities have therefore imposed an order, requiring local authorities to reduce the number of new cases to zero and eradicate any possibility of further outbreak.

Nonetheless, such perfect results have led to the speculations of testing scam or political propaganda, Lau noted.

Beside revealing the next five-year plan, another agenda of the fifth plenary session is to consolidate Xi’s power, said Lau. He expected the practice of glorifying and highlighting Xi’s achievements will continue after the session, possibly until the 20th national congress in 2022.

