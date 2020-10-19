Couriers in China strike over wage default

Chinese couriers have gone on strike due to a drastic drop in the pay per package, causing massive delays in delivery across the country.

Multiple delivery companies saw industrial actions in recent days. In Changsha of Hunan province, over a thousand parcels have been stockpiled at a service center run by Yunda Express, including fruits mailed at the end of September that have gone rotten. However, as the company has failed to pay salary, many staff members have turned to food delivery instead.

At YTO Express in Zhengzhou, employees have gone on strike due to wage default. In Nanjing, Best Express staff also complained about not receiving their pay for nearly three months. According to the director, the company could not issue payment on time due to shortage in funds. The strike has also caused a loss of over a million yuan (US$149), which would be borne by staff members themselves.

Chinese netizens have mostly voiced support for the strike. While delivery fee per package has increased ahead of the Single Day’s shopping festival on Nov. 11, the payment for delivery personnel has dipped from 1.2 yuan to 0.4 yuan per package. After deducting texting fees and phone bills, they could pocket only 0.25 yuan per delivery.

Netizens have called on couriers to escalate their actions, including forming trade unions and protesting to the State Post Bureau. According to official statistics, the logistics sector has seen only 23 strike actions so far, but netizens have called its accuracy into question as there are over 11,000 related posts on Baidu.

Click here for Chinese version

