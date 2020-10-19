China approves Ant Group’s IPO in Hong Kong

Alibaba’s Ant Group has obtained approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for its initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to International Financing Review. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to conduct a hearing later today.

The group has also reportedly got a green light from the Chinese regulator for the Shanghai leg of the IPO this week and will be listed shortly after the U.S. presidential election.

The share price of Alibaba soared to near HK$300 (US$38.7) before closing at HK$297.2 on Monday.

According to Bloomberg, the company is seeking a valuation of at least US$280 billion, which could make it the largest IPO of all time. The company is pressing ahead with its plan despite reports that the White House is considering restrictions on the fintech platform.

