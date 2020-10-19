Protesters in Hong Kong and Thailand stand in solidarity

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and Thailand signaled their solidarity, with crowds in the Southeast Asian kingdom chanting slogans in support of freedoms in the Chinese-ruled city, calls that were echoed by activists and lawmakers gathered outside the Thai consulate in Hong Kong.

Ten figures from Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp, including lawmaker Ted Hui and activist Joshua Wong, rallied outside the consulate in Hong Kong on Monday to condemn the Thai government’s handling of the escalating anti-government protests in Bangkok, which has resulted in dozens of arrests.

“Fight for freedom. Stand with Thailand!” they chanted outside the consulate to press Thai authorities to release arrested protesters and respond to the people’s demands. “Free Thailand! Democracy Now!”

More than 30 police officers were stationed outside the consulate.

Meantime, footage circulated online showed demonstrators chanting pro-independence slogans during a rally believed to have taken place at Bangkok’s Victory Monument on Sunday. “Hong Kong is a country, Hong Kong is independent,” protesters could be heard chanting.

“When we Hongkongers see those scenes [in Bangkok], the water cannons, militarized police, batons and pepper spray, we are all very touched. These are all what we experienced last year,” said Hui.

“I hope everyone will support all the struggles for democracy sprouting across the globe. We are standing on the same front line with the Thai people in the face of police brutality,” said Wong, referring to recent protests which have erupted in places including Thailand and Belarus.

While Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn faces unprecedented protests at home, the king himself has been spending most of his time in Germany – ostensibly to shield himself against COVID-19. That has raised potential conflict with his hosts, with the nation’s foreign minister saying on Oct. 8 that Vajiralongkorn should not conduct political issues “from German soil.” Thai netizens started a petition on Change.org to call for Vajiralongkorn to be declared persona non grata in Germany.

Though the Thai government blocked the entire site on Friday for violating the nation’s Computer Crime Law, Wong called for the public to continue to sign onto the petition, saying “allies who embrace freedom” should protest the authorities' “blocking information flow.” More than 188,000 people have signed the petition so far.

On Saturday, two self-exiled pro-democracy leaders, Sunny Cheung and Nathan Law, launched a petition on the same site in support of the Thai protests. More than 22,200 people have signed that petition.

Click here for Chinese version

