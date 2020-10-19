Party punishes top Chinese educators for corruption and other offenses: report

Nearly 30 leaders of Chinese universities and other tertiary institutions have been heavily disciplined or are facing investigation for serious wrongdoing including corruption, the Chinese Communist Party’s internal disciplinary body has announced.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) reported in an article that 11 senior figures at tertiary institutions have been fired and expelled from the party, a punishment known as “double expulsion.” Three were party secretaries and four were heads of a university or college.

A further 17 are still under investigation, including six party secretaries and seven heads of universities or colleges, for a total of 28, it said. Twenty of the cases were related to corruption, the article added.

Four of the suspects under investigation are based in Yunnan province while four of the fired leaders are in Inner Mongolia.

“The cases show features of corruption as well as features specific to the education industry,” the CCDI was told by Zhuang Deshui, deputy director of the Peking University Clean Government Center.

Corruption in higher institutions is usually focused on work involving infrastructure, logistics, personnel, admissions, research grants and businesses set up by schools, Zhuang told the CCDI.

Party secretaries and university presidents are often able to make decisions about appointments and monetary grants without any oversight, which increases the risk of malfeasance, Zhuang added.

Last Thursday, the party secretary at Chengdu University, Mao Hongtao, wrote a letter accusing the university president of “persecuting” him. Police found Mao’s body a day later, and said he died of drowning.

Chengdu University held a commemorative event for Mao over the weekend and on Monday announced his successor, Liu Qiang. Liu previously served as head of the municipal education bureau.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play