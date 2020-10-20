Young Chinese face lifelong penalty for military desertion

As China keeps flexing its military muscles, state media have recently run story after story about army deserters, stressing the penalties for quitting the military are as permanent as “a political tattoo.”

A recent article on Chinese state media detailed the punishments meted out to Chen Pang, a recruit from Sichuan province, who was dispatched to the air force in Hebei province after passing political and fitness tests. The university graduate subsequently refused to serve, citing failure to adapt to military life. He now faces a series of penalties including a two-year ban on foreign travel or further studies, on top of a fine of 26,000 yuan (US$3,883).

Another deserter born in 1998 and surnamed Wang submitted three resignations within four days. Similarly, refusal to serve is permanently imprinted on his hukou, which will prohibit him from becoming a civil servant or doing business in the next three years. He was also fined 12,000 yuan.

These are not isolated incidents, as young people are increasingly hesitant to join the army amid the growing risk of war, military commentator Huang Dong noted.

Huang said the military did not disclose the specific reasons for those who are leaving the troops for fear of harming the army’s morale. The high-profile reporting of the cases served as a warning for others not to follow suit.

As the tactic of coercion no longer works on the younger generations, the authorities are relying on threats and intimidation to keep new recruits in the force, said Huang, adding it is now the time of recruitment and troops are scrambling to meet the headcount quota.

He expected greater resistance if a war breaks out and the authorities impose compulsory drafting.

According to Chinese media reports, the army received over 3 million applications as of September, with an increased percentage of university students.

