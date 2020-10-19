Three more suspects held over feces attack on pro-Hong Kong restaurant in Taiwan

Three additional suspects are under detention over the attack against Aegis, a pro-Hong Kong restaurant in Taipei that was vandalized by a man throwing chicken feces around the interior and at staff.

The three suspects are to be held in detention and forbidden any visits, the Taipei District Court ordered on Monday. Aegis was set up to support Hongkongers living in Taiwan in exile from political persecution.

Two brothers surnamed Lee, aged 24 and 26, and a 25-year-old man surnamed Chiang, were arrested on Saturday outside the court. They were waiting for an appearance by the first suspect in the attack, a 25-year-old man surnamed Mo.

The Lee brothers and Chiang were arrested on suspicion of vandalism, public insult, extortion and injury, said Huang Pei-chen, a court spokesperson. But the three have refused to name the mastermind behind the attack.

Mo was arrested 12 hours after the incident, and confessed that he was paid to conduct the feces attack. Police investigation revealed that the younger Lee brother, an alleged member of the North Union Gang, was paid NT$30,000 (US$1,044) to vandalize the Aegis. Lee then sought help from his elder brother and Chiang, and together they paid Mo NT$15,000 to carry out the attack. Mo and Chiang were high school classmates.

Security camera footage showed that the Lee brothers and Chiang shared the same ride to the restaurant. Two of them went inside the restaurant posing as customers while the other one waited outside, appearing to be guarding the entrance to make it easier for Mo to stage the attack.

The men pretended not to know Mo, but were seen filming the incident and appeared to be sending the footage to somebody – presumably to the mastermind.

Aegis was opened by Hong Kong lawyer and pro-democracy politician Daniel Wong. Its purpose is to support Hong Kong protesters who have fled to Taiwan to escape from political persecution.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play