Lam cites Xi’s ‘concern for conservation’, dismisses rumors of Beijing land project for Hong Kong

The central government has no intention of reclaiming land to ease Hong Kong’s housing crunch because that would violate President Xi Jinping’s strong concern for conservation, the city’s leader said in media interviews published on Monday.

In an article in the pro-Beijing Economic Times newspaper, Chief Executive Carrie Lam dismissed recent speculation in pro-Beijing circles that the central government was planning to allocate new land to Hong Kong through reclamation.

Lam told the newspaper that Beijing had never mentioned any plans to reclaim land near Zhuhai’s Guishan Island and give it to Hong Kong.

The chief executive said reclamation on the mainland would go against a central government policy, saying “President Xi Jinping has made it clear that conservation is very important.” Hong Kong should not be a reason for mainland authorities to break that rule, she added.

But Lam continued to promote her much-criticized proposal to create artificial islands off Lantau. She suggested that Hong Kong could and should carry out its own reclamation projects to create new land.

She did not mention, however, whether reclamation by Hong Kong would conflict with Xi’s stance.

Her “Lantau Tomorrow Vision” proposal would involve massive reclamation works in the Central Waters near Lantau, creating 1,700 hectares of artificial islands at a cost estimated at HK$624 billion (US$80.51 billion). Environmentalists and pro-democracy groups oppose the plan because of its staggering cost and possible impact on marine wildlife.

The government has also proposed building new residential flats on rural land that has been left idle for years, to help solve the city’s housing problem.

One opponent of the reclamation plan is former legislator Eddie Chu, who deems it a financially unsustainable idea that would create a debt burden for future generations.

Democratic Party legislator Andrew Wan criticized Lam for failing to retrieve land from large real estate developers, during her previous roles as chief secretary and development minister.

Lam defended her plan by saying her government has to “fight battles” with its opponents every time it proposes to build new flats on existing land. It would be better, she said, to “fight a big battle” to create a large parcel of land once and for all.

In interviews with other pro-Beijing media, the embattled chief executive claimed that she has rejected a number of job offers from employers outside the government in recent years because of her desire to serve the public. She also said she has no fears about the sanctions that the United States government has placed on her. All her actions have been for the good of Hong Kong and China, she said.

Lam’s popularity rates hit a record low of 18.2 out of 100 early this year, following months of mass protests triggered by the ill-fated extradition legislation that her government unveiled in June last year.

