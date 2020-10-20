Compulsory COVID testing in Hong Kong may backfire, medical experts warn

While the Hong Kong government considers imposing mandatory COVID-19 testing on patients with mild symptoms and residents of buildings with positive cases, medical experts warn that compulsory testing can backfire.

Representatives of a dozen medical groups, including President of the Hong Kong Medical Association Gabriel Choi, met with public health officials on Monday evening and voiced their opposition to mandatory testing.

Speaking on a radio program on Tuesday, Choi said coronavirus has a wide range of symptoms and it is essential for the government to provide clear guidelines on which symptoms require compulsory testing. But Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan told the medical groups in the meeting that it will be decided by the doctors' professional opinion and they can then alert the authorities.

The government also mulls imposing jail time on those who refuse to submit to compulsory testing.

There remains a huge grey area in the policy and, more importantly, it may jeopardize the doctor-patient relationship, Choi warned. Requiring doctors to report patients to the authorities violates the Medical Council’s guidelines to protect patient privacy and confidentiality.

He questioned the necessity and effectiveness of mandatory testing given the pandemic is relatively under control.

Speaking on the same program, head of Hong Kong Patients' Voices, Alex Lam, agreed with Choi that the policy will damage trust between doctors and patients. Even if the policy is in public interest, citizens may be discouraged from seeking treatment as long as the concerns remain unaddressed.

If the government is determined to implement the policy, it should also guarantee that doctors will not be complained or bear legal consequences for violating their professional conduct, Lam stressed.

