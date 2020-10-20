Rotten legal system drove me away, says Hongkonger with refugee status in Germany

A young protester has become the first from Hong Kong to be granted asylum in Germany since the outbreak of demonstrations in June last year, and she intends to stay away from her home city for a long time because of its “rotten legal system.”

The former student of the Chinese University of Hong Kong obtained refugee status in Germany earlier this month even as China’s President Xi Jinping last week urged young Hongkongers to live in their motherland to build up a sense of belonging to the country.

“My parents don’t really know what happened to me, except that I’m safe,” said the 22-year-old, identified to Apple Daily as Elaine, adding that she had not told them of her intention to seek asylum.

For Elaine, her worries that she would not receive a fair trial for rioting and breaking a mask ban during the anti-government protests drove her to flee Hong Kong, the city she had fought for to resist a now-withdrawn legislative proposal to extradite criminals to stand trial in mainland China.

It took her five days after the arrest to make the decision to leave, which was prompted by the rotten legal system tilted in favour of those in power, she said.

The mask ban she allegedly breached was imposed in October last year, when Hong Kong authorities evoked the colonial-era Emergency Regulations Ordinance to outlaw the use of facial masks. The ban was later put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities in Hong Kong and mainland China could reintroduce the extradition bill using other ways, so future detainees might face trial on the mainland, she said.

The German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees officially granted her refugee status on Oct. 13. The country also shelters pro-independence Hong Kong activists Ray Wong and Alan Li, whose applications were approved two years earlier.

The most torturous part after Elaine arrived in Germany was the seemingly endless wait, she said. The government distributed resources and documents biweekly but it would not reveal any information regarding her application status. “Two weeks after two weeks, it is like endless,” she said.

Elaine also had to take care of her own emotions. She missed her family and felt guilty about having left behind her fellow protesters, who might be in custody and facing prosecution.

As well, she had to deal with her sexual assault complaint about a refugee camp staffer in Germany who allegedly harrassed her early this year. The case was an isolated incident and involved unnecessary physical body contact, Elaine said. It left her with insomnia and an emotional breakdown, and landed her in a mental health hospital for recuperation, she said.

She wanted the Berlin government to simplify procedures for Hong Kong protesters applying for asylum and develop the procedures into a “lifeboat” policy.

“The moments when the plane took off and when it landed in Germany, I felt strongly that it might take a long time before I could return to Hong Kong, or I might be unable to go back for good. I spent three to four months just ruminating on the feeling,” she said.

