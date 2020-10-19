First Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protester granted asylum in Germany

A 22-year-old Chinese University student has been granted political asylum in Germany, the country’s third Hong Kong refugee and the first anti-extradition bill protester receiving that status in the European Union powerhouse.

The student, a woman, who fled Hong Kong last November, has been granted a three-year refugee status by the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees after an 11-month wait living in refugee camp, according to Haven Assistance, an alliance initiated by exiled Hongkongers.

Ray Wong, the founder of the pro-independence Hong Kong Indigenous, and Alan Li, a former member of the same organization, were the two previous cases. The two fled Hong Kong ahead of their trial on charges of incitement to riot and illegal assembly in connection with the 2016 Mong Kok unrest dubbed “the fishball revolution” and were granted refugee status in May 2018. Germany is the first country in Europe to grant asylum to Hong Kong citizens.

The student was charged with rioting, possession of an instrument fit for unlawful purposes and violating the anti-mask law, Wong, a co-founder of Haven Assistance, told Apple Daily.

During her nearly 11 months of living in a refugee camp, the student was treated in hospital for emotional issues and was allegedly sexually assaulted by a refugee camp employee. The suspect in that incident has been charged by police, Wong said.

While Germany has been working on improving conditions in its refugee camps, the alliance has urged it and other European countries “to improve their asylum processes and consider enacting a comprehensive lifeboat policy for Hong Kongers.”

In light of June’s imposition of the national security law, Germany might also take into consideration the dire consequences for Hong Kong citizens who have sought political asylum in foreign countries should they return home, Wong added.

The German government could look into “designating a specific pathway for Hongkongers at risk of political persecution,” said Sam Goodman, senior policy adviser for Hong Kong Watch.

The student, however, was still grateful for the German government for approving her application while providing her with her basic needs.

But she hoped that the German government could simplify the application procedure for Hong Kong protesters and allow them greater flexibility “such as to choose freely their place of residence while waiting for the decision.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play