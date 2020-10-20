Vatican-China deal to renew on Oct. 22, thanks to US pressure

The Holy See and China will simultaneously announce the two-year extension of the provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops in China, Italian media outlet Corriere della Sera reports. If the agreement goes ahead, the two parties may be able to establish formal diplomatic ties in two years' time.

China and the Vatican are expected to announce the extension on Oct. 22, at noon in Rome and 6 p.m. in Beijing. The Vatican has not commented on the announcement.

Pressure from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who warned that the Pope would lose his “moral authority” if he continued the deal, has ironically pushed the Vatican to the side of China.

“Pompeo has done us a favor. It has shown that our line is not conditioned by anyone. Paradoxically, he strengthened us in the negotiations with Beijing,” said a source familiar with the matter.

Pope Francis' refusal to meet with Pompeo during his visit to Rome in October not only allowed the pro-Vatican party within China to silence their opponents, it might even contribute to an early invitation for the Pope to visit China.

The Vatican has not been entirely optimistic about the finalization of the extended deal, but they still found “a very ugly agreement in any case better than no agreement.”

Despite the anticipated renewal, problems between the lines remained unresolved as discussions have been delayed by coronavirus pandemic. The Vatican will also need to stay silent on Beijing’s persecution of Uyghurs, Hong Kong as well as the underground church. The growing division among the Chinese Catholic world has also become another issue.

“There is a price to pay,” the source added.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play