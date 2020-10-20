Hong Kong banks told to report suspicious transactions that may violate national security law

Hong Kong banks have been advised by the city’s financial regulators to report any suspicious transactions believed to violate the newly-implemented national security law, which some say could threaten the hard-earned reputation of the city’s banking sector.

In a September document published online concerning money laundering and terrorist financing, the Hong Kong Association of Banks advised banks to report any cases suspected of infringing the national security law to the Joint Financial Intelligence Unit, an investigation division under the police force and the customs department.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has also released reporting criteria for banks to decide when to report a certain case, including one suggestion to file a report when they “know or suspect” that there is property in violation of the law. It has not elaborated on what factors the banks should consider when dealing with such a case.

The HKMA has not responded to the Apple Daily’s inquiries.

The new regulation may cast a shadow on privacy as the city’s regulators could force individual banks to report breaches of the far-reaching national security law, which Beijing introduced to Hong Kong in late June to enable authorities to criminalize dissent and potentially confiscate offenders' assets.

Banks operating in Hong Kong would likely take the widest possible interpretation of the new regulation and reduce risk by reporting any minor violations, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A Hong Kong-based international bank compliance officer was quoted as saying that if an influential pro-Beijing figure accused someone of violating the security law, then the banks would likely be pressured to investigate the case.

“If we are not sure, reporting is safer than not reporting,” the officer told the newspaper.

A source who works at a local bank told Apple Daily that the new guideline was “too vague and opaque” and could prompt defensive reporting to regulators. She also questioned if the JFIU had the resources to handle the superfluous reports and whether the banks would overlook transactions which were truly problematic.

“Banks only want to make more profits, but instead, they have to spend more resources on compliance and reporting. Is Hong Kong still a suitable place for business?” she said.

