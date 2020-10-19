Apple Daily seeks injunction to halt police review of materials seized in newsroom raid

Apple Daily is seeking an injunction to block police scrutiny of all materials taken from its newsroom during a police raid in August, the newspaper announced on Monday.

The newspaper was reacting to reports that police have begun to scrutinize materials grabbed in the raid. It has applied for an injunction on the grounds that the police are acting before they received court instructions on how to handle the materials.

In the Aug. 10 raid, police used a warrant issued under the National Security Law to arrest 10 people. They include Jimmy Lai, the founder of the media company Next Digital, which owns Apple Daily, the company’s four senior managers and Lai’s two sons. Lai and his senior managers were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud as well as on national security issues.

The paper’s headquarters was also ransacked by more than 200 police officers on the same day. Next Digital is the first media company known to be publicly targeted by Hong Kong authorities.

A few days after the raid, Apple Daily sought a High Court order to have police return seized materials that were either covered by professional privilege, otherwise related to journalism or not covered by the terms of the search warrant.

However, before receiving further instructions from the court on how to distinguish such materials, Next Media learned on Monday that police had already started reviewing them. Apple Daily has asked the police to suspend their review of the materials, but has not received a reply.

In a court document dated in early September, police said they would seal, and not scrutinize, documents that fell under the legal heading of professional privilege – around one-sixth of the seized materials.

Police also confiscated other materials, which they said were related to a conspiracy to defraud. However, Apple Daily maintains that the fraud investigation is unrelated to the National Security Law, and therefore cannot be covered by the search warrant.

The warrant was based on the National Security Law’s Schedule 1, under the Implementation Rules of Article 43. Under Schedule 1, searches can be conducted to seek “specified evidence” that contains, or is likely to contain, evidence of an offense endangering national security.

Apple Daily’s editor-in-chief, Ryan Law, said he is “infuriated” that police have clandestinely reviewed the paper’s materials.

