Hong Kong’s unemployment rate reaches 16-year high

Hong Kong’s unemployment rate has climbed to 6.4% — the highest in 16 years — with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the city’s struggling retail and travel industries.

The figure recorded in the period from July to September was slightly higher than the last measurement taken between June to August, according to the Census and Statistics Department. The rate for underemployment remains at 3.8%.

The retail and travel industries are among the worst hit, with 11.7% of people now without a job. The underemployment rate stands at 6.3%, up 0.4 percentage points from the last period.

The industry is set to face a further blow on Wednesday with airline Cathay Pacific expected to cut 6,000 jobs and axe its Dragon brand, according to a South China Morning Post report. That is 25% fewer redundancies than previously speculated.

More than 15% of workers in catering — a subcategory of travel and retail — are unemployed and 9.5% of them are underemployed. Construction workers are also facing a shortage of jobs, with the unemployment rate and underemployment rate standing at 10.9% and 8.3% respectively.

Labor and welfare minister Law Chi-kwong attributed the high unemployment rate to the third wave of the local COVID-19 outbreak. There were signs of stabilization as the pandemic situation steadied last month, he said in a statement.

Law warned that the labor market was still under pressure and the outlook remained pessimistic.

