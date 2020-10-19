New propaganda video shows PLA readying for what looks like Taiwan mission

A new promotional video by China’s People’s Liberation Army shows around 1,000 soldiers pledging to accomplish their mission, which observers say is likely a reference to Taiwan.

The 45-second video clip was posted on Sunday on the official Weibo account of the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command. It showed troops from the 72nd Group Army standing in formation and swearing an oath, flanked by tanks and armored vehicles.

The footage included a shot of a banner specifying the mission’s target, but it had been edited to blur the writing.

The 72nd Group Army is considered to be the main force that would be used for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

It is unclear when and where the troop rally took place, and netizens pointed out that the clip showed signs of editing, which suggested it might have been cobbled together from filming on multiple occasions.

Tensions between China and Taiwan have recently escalated after Chinese fighter jets crossed the sensitive midline of the Taiwan Strait last month.

Taiwanese lawmaker Chen Ting-fei of the Democratic Progressive Party said she was skeptical about the video, saying that it might be a fake.

“Would you be surprised if the Chinese video clip is a fake? After all, anything can be faked,” Chen said. “China sending its fighter jets can also be a feint.”

The goal of the propaganda video is to spread fear but the Taiwanese people will not be cowed, Chen added.

