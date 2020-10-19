‘Wishful thinking’ by Carrie Lam to seek closer ties with Shenzhen, economists say

Hong Kong’s leader is indulging in wishful thinking by seeking closer ties with neighboring Shenzhen, given the weak interest shown by mainland leaders recently in boosting Hong Kong’s economy, according to some economists interviewed by Apple Daily.

In recent media interviews, Chief Executive Carrie Lam proposed collaborating with Shenzhen to roll out a joint policy package that would attract overseas Chinese talents to relocate to Hong Kong and Shenzhen, spurred by the anti-China measures taken by the United States recently.

Lam also said she expected the central government to promote closer connections between the two cities' financial industries, and to step up efforts to develop a cross-border hub for high-tech industries.

According to investor and author Eddie Lam, however, Lam’s enthusiasm contrasts starkly with the cool treatment Hong Kong received from President Xi Jinping in his latest speeches.

In his recent tour of southern Chinese cities, Xi did not mention any support measures for Hong Kong, Eddie Lam noted. This is a departure from Beijing’s usual practice of rolling out support policies for the city during economic downturns, he added.

Eddie Lam noted that a joint policy package would do little to help Hong Kong compete for talents, because Shenzhen would be the first choice for Chinese talents returning from abroad, such as those involved in high-tech research and development in the U.S.

Hong Kong lags far behind its neighbor in technology industries due to a shortage of land, equipment and human resources in this area, he noted. Further, Shenzhen provides greater government support and funding to its tech firms than Hong Kong, he said.

Law Kar-chung, the former chief economist at the Bank of Communications in Hong Kong, also raised doubts about the chief executive’s anticipation of closer Hong Kong-Shenzhen ties. This is because Shenzhen has a plan to raise the amount of foreign capital allowed to directly enter its financial market, he said.

If that happens, Hong Kong would lose its function as a middleman between foreign investors and the mainland, and be reduced to just another mainland city, Law said.

