China digs up Korean war for nationalist propaganda: critic

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited an exhibition to commemorate the 70th anniversary of China entering the Korean War, where the Chinese Communist Party sent troops to aid North Korea against the United States.

The great spirit demonstrated by the volunteers' army should be inherited in the new era to fight for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, said Xi on Tuesday.

Stressing that China’s military support for North Korea served to safeguard peace and resist invasion from America, Xi said the victory in the war was also the victory of justice and the people. The spirit forged in the war also encourages Chinese people to stand closely with the CCP against all challenges and defeat all enemies, he added.

Willy Lam, veteran media commentator, said Xi was trying to stir the spirit of patriotism and resistance through the commemoration, especially in view of his multiple setbacks in foreign diplomacy.

Amid growing tensions with the U.S., Europe as well as some Asian countries, “he has to fan the flames of patriotism and nationalism,” said Lam. While it is not ideal to establish more enemies, Xi is not wary of South Korea’s response as the two countries do not have a close relationship.

“Whether it is the war against Korea or Japan, or other historical events, Xi Jinping will likely take them as an opportunity to promote nationalism,” said Lam. China will also take a stronger stance on other regional conflicts, including sending military signals and threats to Taiwan.

The Chinese Dream suggested by Xi in 2012 is one of his nationalist propagandas, demanding the country to come ahead of America in terms of military and economy. The president is also expected to further promote the rejuvenation of the nation in his next term, which is useful in consolidating the CCP’s control of the people, Lam added.

