‘Let’s realize the reality,’ Carrie Lam doubles down on votes for Hong Kong residents in China

The public needs to “realize the reality” that a large number of Hong Kong permanent residents who are registered voters now stay in mainland China, said Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

“These people will also expect that they have a chance to vote in a general election in Hong Kong because they still have very strong connections with Hong Kong,” said Lam on Tuesday, when asked by the press if she would consult the public before implementing the policy.

Lam said last week the society demanded allowing Hong Kong residents living in mainland China to vote. She argued that some of the policies of the Hong Kong government do have a “mainland dimension” and it is unreasonable to deny them of a chance to vote.

“This is what I meant by the public or the society expectations,” said Lam, adding that any change in the voting arrangements, especially to allow voting to take place outside of Hong Kong, will require a legislative amendment. “So the public will have a chance to express their view,” Lam added.

Lam postponed the policy address until her visit to Beijing in late October, but the dates of both remain unknown as Chinese officials are still working on the arrangement.

Returning from her trip to Shenzhen for the 40th anniversary of its Special Economic Zone, Lam said she hoped the two cities can complement each other and join hands to promote economic growth. Hong Kong’s development should focus on its relationship with the mainland, especially on the integration with the Greater Bay Area, Lam stressed.

Democratic Party veteran Helena Wong lambasted the policy of allowing Hong Kong citizens from mainland China to vote. Absentee ballots are more susceptible to electoral fraud or bribery, and it would be difficult for the Hong Kong government to enforce the law across the border, she added.

She also questioned why an exemption should be granted to those living in China, but not to other jurisdictions such as Canada or Britain.

Democratic Party chairperson and convener of the opposition camp Wu Chi-wai called Lam’s vision for the future development of Hong Kong unrealistic, as the city’s competitive edge has been destroyed under her leadership. Wu pointed out how the national security law has crippled the freedom of expression in schools and media, while having an evident impact on stock exchange.

