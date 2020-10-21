Muted reaction among Cathay Pacific cabin crew getting to grips with layoff crisis

Staffers of Cathay Pacific Airways declined to speak to the media on Wednesday following a company announcement at the start of the day that its local workforce would be taking the brunt of a confirmed large-scale redundancy move rumored for months.

In the next few weeks, 5,300 employees in Hong Kong will lose their jobs, among 8,500 positions to be slashed at the Cathay Pacific Group worldwide. The number includes 2,000 cabin crew members. Operations of the wholly owned regional subsidiary Cathay Dragon are also terminated with immediate effect, with most of its routes to be taken over by budget carrier HK Express.

After the announcement was made at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, about 20 Cathay Pacific cabin crew members were seen milling around at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport. No staffers from Cathay Dragon could be found.

Most of those present waved away Apple Daily when approached for comment on the layoff exercise, while members of the ground staff quietly attended to duties behind the service counters, devoid of smiles. Staffers working at the headquarters, Cathay Pacific City, also turned down requests for media interviews. It was not clear whether the company had given any orders for employees to avoid talking to journalists.

Outside Cathay City, around 30 reporters from more than 10 local and international media outlets stood waiting as speculation about the mass retrenchments had long circulated. The airline company cordoned off the building, set up a media zone and requested reporters to stay in the zone.

It was understood that grade A staffers who were being laid off would get one month’s salary in lieu of notice, severance payment, reimbursement of pay for unpaid leave taken earlier, and one month’s salary compensation.

The airline company would not offset MPF contributions using severance payment, Cathay Pacific management said during a press conference.

It would also provide affected staffers with a six-month consultation service and help them to hunt for other jobs. Air-ticket discounts under employee benefits would be extended as well.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play