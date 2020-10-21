China watchers expect US stridency to continue if Biden wins

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is likely to carry on with the current tough policy on Beijing if he wins the hot seat in the White House in November, say China watchers, but if he returns to the collaborative-competitive approach of the Barack Obama period, the outcome of Washington’s efforts could well be one of failure again.

Experts on Chinese affairs interviewed by Apple Daily pointed to rising negative views about China across various fields in the United States, from 36% in 2011 to 73% this year. Throughout the globe, the negativity had peaked in many developed countries against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, a survey conducted by the Washington-based Pew Research Center showed.

Marked changes could be observed in the understanding of, and attitudes toward, the Communist Party of China across different areas in American society in the past five years, veteran sinologist Perry Link from the University of California, Riverside told Apple Daily.

“Many people have seen through the Communist Party, that it is in its nature to be always self-serving and unscrupulous. From the political arena to business, and from academia to media, people have reached a new consensus and are not as naive as before,” Link said.

Ho-fung Hung of Johns Hopkins University shared a similar view. He said that, be it in the political, diplomatic or military circles, the Washington government was unhappy with the hostility displayed by Beijing. Businesses in the U.S. had also asked their government to step up pressure on trade talks with China.

Whoever won the presidential election would find it difficult to change the U.S.' hardline stance on China, given a consensus had been formed among its allies in Europe, Canada and some other countries, Hung added.

The latest public opinion polls showed that support for incumbent President Donald Trump is lagging behind Biden’s by 8% to 10%.

David Lampton, whom China Foreign Affairs University once named “the no. 1 sinologist,” told Apple Daily that if Biden took the White House, he would, compared to Trump, be more willing to let experts handle and analyze Chinese issues based on facts.

Biden would also be more open to discussing and cooperating with the U.S.' international allies, although widespread discontent of China would still be avoidable, Lampton said.

Link predicted that should the former U.S. vice president win, he would likely implement policies employed under the Obama administration, which would mean both collaboration and competition with China. However, he might face difficulties in finding experts who had the right vision and insight to help him to deal with Chinese issues.

Andrew J. Nathan from Columbia University said Biden’s advisers believed that the Washington government should prioritize internal issues first, before gaining sufficient economic and political strength to once again be the role model of the world in order to handle Beijing.

Nathan felt that the Democratic Party’s approach upon reclaiming the White House would be to apply pressure on China through allies and multilateral associations in hopes of getting the Chinese government to improve human rights and rule of law.

Regarding long-term China policy, Washington had yet to formulate an ultimate objective to work toward, academic Hal Brands said.

