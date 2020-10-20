Beijing publisher arrested after over one month in custody

Outspoken Chinese publisher Geng Xiaonan has been formally arrested in Beijing for illegal business operations, media reports say.

Her charges originally involved 8,000 copies of publications, but Beijing police had upped the number to 200,000, Radio Television Hong Kong reported.

Geng and her husband Qin Zhen had been detained for more than one month. She was officially arrested last Wednesday after a visit by her lawyer Shang Baojun and her bail application was rejected, the report said.

According to Chinese law, suspects can be held for 37 days without being formally arrested. Shang earlier told Deutsche Welle that Geng would spend at least two more months in jail following the prosecutor’s approval of the arrest.

Geng is a friend of former Tsinghua University law professor Xu Zhangrun, who was fired and detained by authorities after criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping. Geng ran the publishing company Ruiya Books with her husband Qin.

Police began to target her after she drew attention to Xu’s case, Radio Free Asia reported last month.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play