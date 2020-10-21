HK security chief won’t reveal flight details on day of Hong Kong 12′s arrest

Secretary for Security John Lee on Wednesday rejected lawmakers' demands to release operational details of the Government Flying Service relating to the day in August mainland authorities arrested 12 Hong Kong activists at sea.

Lee also refused to give a direct answer at the Legislative Council meeting when asked whether anyone in the government was aware of the escape plan in advance so that the mainland authorities could catch the 12 people.

The 12 were fleeing to Taiwan by speedboat on Aug. 23 when they were caught by Guangdong coastguard and sent to a detention center in Shenzhen.

Lee repeatedly labeled them as “criminal suspects” and accused Roy Kwong, a pan-democratic lawmaker from the Democratic Party, of encouraging suspects to jump bail and skip town.

The security minister also claimed that some people were using the detention of the 12 as a basis for attacking the government and smearing the police force with the aim of diverting attention.

“This kind of screenplay tears Hong Kong society apart,” Lee said, adding that the government would not follow the script designed by the pro-democracy camp.

Two other pan-democratic legislators, James To of the Democratic Party and Jeremy Tam of the Civic Party, earlier wrote in to ask Lee’s Security Bureau to disclose details of the GFS flight mission to the legislature, but the bureau refused to do so, citing established practice.

Tam criticized Lee for being selective with his answers, noting that Lee had released Information about flight operations conducted by GFS when asked by legislators in November last year.

To hit out at Lee’s refusal to commit to a concrete reply on the government’s role in the high-seas arrest despite clear and specific allegations against the GFS team. He said Lee should request from the mainland authorities the return of the 12 Hongkongers back to their home city, just like the Hong Kong government’s call for Germany and Taiwan to deport Hong Kong fugitives.

Lee, in return, accused the lawmakers who raised the questions of polarizing Hong Kong society.

After the legislative meeting, Lee tried to speak to the media but was drowned out by the pan-democratic lawmakers chanting the slogan “Shame on John Lee.” They also held placards demanding the release of the 12 Hong Kong people.

