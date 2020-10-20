China releases video of fighter jet turning away unidentified plane

A Chinese fighter jet transmitted warnings to a foreign aircraft and turned it away from China’s coastline, according to a video released by state television, prompting speculation that the unidentified plane might be Vietnamese.

In the footage, fighter jet pilot Luo Wei was seen broadcasting warnings in Chinese and English. He told the foreign aircraft that it had entered China’s military airspace and asked for identification.

The aircraft was tailed by Luo’s jet and eventually turned away from China’s coastline, heading for international waters.

“Usually when [a foreign aircraft] sees us approaching, it will choose to leave. But that day it did not,” Luo said in the video, which was posted on Weibo by the military channel of China’s state television CCTV. “Even though we gave warnings, it still moved closer to China’s coastline.”

The Chinese pilot said that the two aircraft flew very close to each other, and at one point he was able to see the insignia and service number of the foreign jet. However, CCTV blurred the insignia of the other plane in the video instead of disclosing its country of origin.

A military expert in Taiwan noted that the invading aircraft had two vertical stabilizers, meaning it was likely to be a Russia-made Su-30 fighter jet.

The Su-30 was currently used by India, Vietnam and Malaysia, but since the video referred to the foreign aircraft’s close approach to China’s coast, the jet was likely a Su-30Mk2 from Vietnam, Peter Su of the Center of Advanced Technology at Tamkang University told Apple Daily.

Su found no records of a standoff between Chinese and Vietnamese fighter jets, but he pointed out that the two countries had engaged in disputes over air traffic control. The latest incident might have been sparked by the Vietnamese jet tailing its Chinese counterpart, he added.

The CCTV video was released on the eve of military exercises in the South China Sea jointly held by the United States, Japan and Australia. It also came at a time of heightened tensions between Taiwan and mainland China, whose army jets crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait last month.

Click here for Chinese version

