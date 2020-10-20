Hubei high court deputy head dies in apparent suicide

The deputy head of Hubei’s high court was found dead inside his office on Monday after reportedly ending his own life.

Zhang Zhongbin hanged himself in his court office and died on Monday afternoon, according to a notice issued by the Hubei High People’s Court. Zhang had suffered from a chronic illness and public security had ruled out foul play after an initial investigation, the court said.

The 53-year-old was the deputy head of the high court, a member of the court’s party committee and trial committee.

His colleagues described the judge’s death as sudden and said Zhang was not the type of person who would choose to kill himself, Chinese media reported.

The reports said that hours before Zhang was found dead, Hubei provincial leaders had met with the judge. He behaved strangely when his friends invited him to lunch, to which he mumbled words to decline the invitation. Around 4pm, Zhang failed to respond to court clerk’s knocks on his door and to telephone calls. The clerks then opened Zhang’s office door with a spare key to find the judge dead, the reports said.

According to an earlier notice issued by the Hubei court, Zhang summoned seven underperforming officials from a lower court for a meeting last Friday. He hosted the meeting where he detailed a new project for the seven officials, which was to crack down on organized crime.

There was also speculation among Chinese netizens that Zhang’s death might be related to an inspection by the Communist Party’s top anti-graft watchdog conducted in the province about 10 days earlier.

Zhang joined the Chinese judiciary as an assistant judge in Hubei’s Shashi intermediate court after completing a master’s degree in criminal law at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in Wuhan in 1990.

He had since moved up the ladder from city-level courts and became deputy head of the province’s high court in January 2018.

