Job cuts, bailout may help struggling Cathay buy time for two years: government source

Cathay Pacific will be able to stay afloat for at least two years with a government bailout received in the summer and the 5,900 job cuts announced on Wednesday, a source from the Hong Kong administration says.

The government now holds a minority stake in Cathay Pacific through its provision of a HK$27.3 billion (US$3.5 billion) rescue package in June. It had asked the airline to save as many grassroot jobs as possible, the source said.

Officials did not discuss with Cathay Pacific the number of jobs that might be axed, but they were of the view that 10 low-paying jobs could be saved by making one pilot redundant, according to the source.

The government had no plan to further inject funds into the beleaguered airline but believed that the market would be willing to offer support when needed, the source said.

Cathay Pacific’s (293) stock price shot up 6% after the company’s announcement on Wednesday morning to get rid of 8,500 posts, making 5,900 staffers redundant worldwide, the majority in Hong Kong. It closed at HK$5.85, up 2% from the previous close of HK$5.72.

“If it hadn’t been for the bailout package, the entire corporation would have been gone today,” the source said, commenting on the total closure of wholly owned subsidiary Cathay Dragon.

Cathay Dragon, previously known as Dragonair, mainly operated short-haul flights to mainland China and other Asian destinations. The source said Cathay Pacific would likely continue to receive support from mainland Chinese authorities to continue its flights in that region.

It would be up to Cathay Pacific to decide whether to shift those flights to the newly acquired HK Express, the source said.

Cathay Pacific and HK Express are now seeking permission to operate most of Cathay Dragon’s flights. Lawmaker Jeremy Tam, also a former Cathay Pacific pilot, said Cathay’s need to submit an application would go against international practice. In normal circumstances, flights could be transferred automatically to the mother airline, he told a Commercial Radio interview.

The added obstacle for Cathay Pacific to take over Cathay Dragon’s flights could be a prelude to benefiting Greater Bay Airlines, owned by Shenzhen-based business mogul Bill Wong, he said. Greater Bay Airlines is seeking permission to operate in Hong Kong.

Aviation expert Law Cheung-kwok said all locally registered airlines were eligible to apply to take over Cathay Dragon’s flights. That meant Cathay’s only competitor at the moment was Hong Kong Airlines, but Greater Bay Airlines could also participate in the bid once it received permission to operate in Hong Kong, he explained.

Transport authorities said that after Cathay Dragon ceased operation, it must return its air traffic rights to the Hong Kong government. The Transport and Housing Bureau noted Cathay Pacific’s interest in taking over Cathay Dragon’s flights and said it would handle the application according to existing mechanisms.

