Ant Group expected to launch blockbuster US$30B IPO next week: sources

Ant Group could launch its initial public offering as soon as next week and start trading early next month, sources said as the company secured approval for its dual-listing from both mainland Chinese and Hong Kong authorities.

The company — Alibaba’s fintech arm — planned to start its book-building process from next Tuesday to Friday, market sources told the Apple Daily. Trading in both A and H shares was likely to begin on Nov. 6, sources said.

Demand was expected to be heated and brokerage firms had reserved more than HK$120 billion (US$15.5 billion) to lend to retail investors, according to sources. The IPO is expected to raise US$30 billion.

The news came after the China Securities Regulatory Commission had given the green light for Ant to proceed with its Hong Kong leg of the IPO. The listing committee of Hong Kong Exchange had also given its approval, according to a Reuters report.

Investors have poured money into Hong Kong ahead of Ant’s IPO listing. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$8.53 billion on Tuesday evening as the local currency hit the strong end of the trading band. This brought a total of more than HK$14 billion flowing into the city on Tuesday. The aggregate balance is expected to swell to HK$362 billion on Thursday, according to HKMA data.

