Charges dropped against protesters after Apple Daily footage disprove police lies

Hong Kong prosecutors dropped their case against two protesters halfway through trial on Tuesday, after video footage from the Apple Daily and other news outlets contradicted the testimony of police officers.

Construction worker Lo Kwok-wai and transport worker Chiu Lok, both 26, were charged with behaving in a disorderly manner in a public place. Prosecutors alleged that the two men shouted insults at police officers in Yuen Long on Oct. 7 last year.

“This result is normal, given the evidence shown by the prosecution,” Lo said outside court after the two men walked free. Chiu said that the case will not affect his participation in future protests, but he was concerned about the national security law.

Defense lawyer Anthony Lai said it was rare for prosecutors to abandon their case at the trial stage, and he was only informed of the decision the night before. Lai added that the decision was “fair” and he was satisfied with the result.

The defense team also thanked Apple Daily after the hearing, saying that the news footage was “key” to disproving the prosecution’s case.

At trial, a riot police officer surnamed Lam testified that the defendants were yelling insults at police officers and they were arrested after they failed to heed warnings. People in the crowd also threw objects such as water bottles at officers, he said.

However, the defense argued that nobody was shouting or throwing objects at the scene, citing footage live-streamed by news organizations.

The video clips showed multiple police officers rushing across the street and surrounding the two defendants, and an officer beating Lo’s head with a baton and spraying him in the face with pepper spray, despite encountering no resistance from Lo.

Defense lawyers also cast doubt on Lam’s testimony, saying it was identical in many places to the testimony given by his colleagues, even down to small mistakes such as the location of a pedestrian crossing.

Lam admitted that part of his testimony was formulated in conjunction with other officers, such as the time of the incident. He later denied he had discussed his testimony with other witnesses.

Defense lawyers also said police manhandled the defendants after arrest, and referred to protesters as “cockroaches” on the police radio. Lam denied both accusations in his testimony.

