Exclusive: Lee Shau-kee blocks public’s legal access to building plans of Peak home

Hong Kong’s richest man Lee Shau-kee spent nearly a decade building his new residence at the Peak, but its interior will remain a mystery as the building plans are kept from the public, a restriction that lawyers say limits the public’s right to know and might set a bad precedent.

By law, the government’s Buildings Department is required to allow open access to documents such as building plans, which can be viewed at an online platform for a fee. However, Apple Daily found that the system had no record of 35 Barker Road, the site Lee bought for HK$1.82 billion (US$235 million) at a 2010 auction and that reportedly had three luxury houses.

Government staffers at the Building Information Centre, where building records could be publicly inspected, told Apple Daily that the document was “restricted.”

In an email response to Apple Daily, the department said that a building record would not be made available to the public for inspection if its copyright owner objected to the disclosure. Such an objection was made with regard to 35 Barker Road, so only people authorized by the copyright owner could see the record, the department added.

Asked about the number of buildings with such restricted records and the reasons for keeping them private, the department said it did not have the statistics.

Henderson Land Development, chaired by Lee, said 35 Barker Road was the family’s private residential area and that security consultants advised against publicizing the plans on “safety and security grounds.”

Barrister Johnny So said he was worried that the department’s provision on non-disclosure would “open a loophole” for property owners to dodge scrutiny, especially on unauthorized works that deviated from approved plans.

Legal provisions were added to the Buildings Ordinance in 2008 to help the public better monitor building works, So said. The law did not specify conditions for keeping building records private, and it would “defeat the purpose of the legislation” if the decision was left to the copyright owners of the building plans, he added.

Solicitor Raymond Tse told Apple Daily he was “shocked” by the department’s decision, saying that in the past it had only gone as far as not allowing the photocopying of building records.

Lawmaker Eddie Chu also wondered if the non-disclosure of building plans was a breach of the law, and criticized the government for limiting access to databases that were traditionally open to the public, such as company registrations, license plate registrations and land registrations.

Renovations on Lee’s Barker Road site were completed in 2018 but the family has yet to move in.

