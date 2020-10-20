Live chat with Jimmy Lai this Thursday

Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai will continue to go live at 9 a.m. this Thursday (Oct. 22) on Twitter to discuss Hong Kong’s political situation and future with netizens.

In last week’s live chat, Lai and guest host Mark Clifford, former editor-in-chief of South China Morning Post, were joined by former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense, “the hawk’s hawk” Paul Wolfowitz to discuss the situation in the Taiwan Strait and the possibility of an accidentally-triggered military confrontation any moment. They believe that neither China, the U.S., nor Taiwan, would like to see a war. During live, Jimmy Lai took the opportunity to call on the international community to keep an eye on the 12 Hongkongers currently detained at Shenzhen’s Yantian District Detention Centre, and hoped to assert international pressure to get them released or returned to Hong Kong for trial.

Lai will continue to go live this Thursday at 9 a.m. (9 p.m. on Wednesday EST) on Twitter, with Clifford continuing on as the guest host. The two will be joined by Jillian Melchior, editorial page writer at the Wall Street Journal. Melchior is passionate about Hong Kong and has been covering news there in recent years. During the Anti-ELAB Movement last year, she went on Fox News for the “#Eye4hk” campaign and demonstrated the gesture of covering her right eye with the host to show support for Hong Kong. Melchior is also involved in the Independent Women’s Forum and focuses on environmental issues and government monitoring.

After an initial discussion, Lai will take questions from netizens and continue face-to-face interactions on Zoom.

