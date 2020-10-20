Disgruntled parents demand refunds from troubled tutoring company in Beijing protest

Private tutoring school Youwin sparked a mass protest in Beijing on Monday, with around 4,000 people gathering outside its headquarters demanding refunds that totaled more than nine million yuan (US$1.34 million).

Youwin was also accused of failing to pay the salaries of around 500 employees. One teacher from Beijing’s Chaoyang district said that Youwin owed 1.25 million yuan (US$187,000) in salaries in his district alone.

In a video call with parents, Youwin founder and executive director Chen Hao said company earnings were down 75% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and apologized to parents who suffered losses.

Youwin would not declare bankruptcy, and he would not abscond, Chen said in the video call. Youwin posted on its official Weibo account on Saturday that the company was solvent and was “on the upswing.”

Youwin’s responses came despite its main office having been emptied. Parents from more than 10 school districts have banded together to form advocacy groups to negotiate with the tutoring company and local authorities.

Li Hong, a parent who protested in Beijing, said that she had been asking Youwin for her money back since last October, without reply.

“I sold my only home four years ago for around two million yuan, and I spent 300,000 to 400,000 yuan on my child’s tutoring fees at Youwin,” Li said.

Youwin employees told her to pay in advance for lessons, and assured her she could get her money back if the classes were not taken, Li said. She later decided to apply for a refund after observing management issues at the company.

A Youwin teacher in Beijing’s Shoubao district said that the company paid salaries intermittently during the coronavirus pandemic, with the minimum being 500 yuan a month. The teacher said that she was owed 20,000 yuan and the company’s staff told her the issue could only be resolved in arbitration.

Youwin was founded in 1999 according to its official website, and provides classes for students aged between six and 18. It has opened branches in 34 locations in China, including Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin.

Youwin has been involved in 159 lawsuits this year and the market regulators in Beijing’s Haidian district have issued a warning to consumers regarding the company.

