Mother of murdered girl takes open letter to confront Hong Kong government at HQ

The mother of deceased Hongkonger Poon Hui-wing, whose murder triggered a citywide protest movement last year, petitioned at government headquarters on Tuesday after failing to hear from the authorities on the suspected killer’s plans to surrender.

Poon’s mother urged Secretary for Security John Lee in an open letter to help murder suspect Chan Tong-kai return to Taiwan, where the crime was committed, so he could fulfill his promise of turning himself in before the month was up. She also asked Lee to exchange information with Taiwanese criminal investigators as soon as possible.

The sorrowful woman, wearing a black windbreaker and a pair of sunglasses to conceal her appearance, made a plea to Lee and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to end her eventful quest for justice for her only daughter, saying she was “disappointed” with their recent response to the case.

“As long as Chan Tong-kai is under police protection for one more day, he will continue to bother Hong Kong and you. Do you think it is worth it?” Poon’s parents asked Lee in the open letter, published on Tuesday.

“Last year, the government’s aspiration [to bring forward an extradition legislative bill] was meant to do justice to Poon Hui-wing. But now, the government says it can do nothing,” added the mother, who was dejected about what else could be done.

Chan, 22, is staying at a safe house after finishing his jail term in October last year for embezzling Poon’s credit cards. He said through the Reverend Peter Koon in early October that he would surrender himself to Taiwanese authorities within this month.

His plans do not seem to be getting anywhere, however, as no actual details have been announced. His visa to Taiwan was reportedly rejected as the self-governing island insisted on Hong Kong employing a designated special political window to transfer Chan over, whereas Lee had reiterated in an earlier interview with the Hong Kong Economic Journal that the ball was in Taiwan’s court whether to accept Chan’s surrender.

Poon’s mother had given Chan an ultimatum, saying that if he failed to go to Taiwan before Oct. 23, she would not help him plead for leniency.

