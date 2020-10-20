Chinese amateurs jumped on chip-tech bandwagon and failed, says top-level economic agency

Local governments and enterprises in China blindly invested in semiconductor manufacturing without the required expertise, causing massive wastage, the country’s macroeconomic management body said.

Some factories had become empty lately as projects were halted due to a lack of funds, spokesperson Meng Wei, for the National Development and Reform Commission, said on Monday.

These enterprises had launched their projects despite having no prior experience, skills or talent in semiconductor manufacturing. Some projects were also overlapping, Meng said.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to invest 95 billion yuan (US$14.2 billion) to boost the semiconductor industry in the national five-year plan for 2021 to 2025. The blueprint will be announced near the end of this month.

Currently, China depends heavily on imported semiconductor technology, particularly in cutting-edge chips. It aims to raise domestic production and reduce dependency on imports as the United States and its allies step up restrictions on technological supplies to China.

Provincial governments in Jiangsu, Sichuan, Hubei, Guizhou and Shaanxi have come under criticism by the official Xinhua news agency for failing to exercise prudence in semiconductor investments. Outlook Weekly, a publication under Xinhua, said in a report that six projects, each costing 10 billion yuan, had been halted because of a lack of financial support in the past year.

More than 13,000 semiconductor companies were newly registered in the first nine months of the year, but many of them had no prior experience, with some having come from sectors such as auto parts or seafood, the Financial Times reported previously.

Meng said Monday that authorities would improve overall planning, establish a mechanism to hold imprudent enterprises accountable, and enhance communication among banks and financial institutions to reduce risks.

