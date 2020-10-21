India returns Chinese soldier who strayed across border

India released a soldier back to the Chinese army early on Wednesday morning after he lost his way in the disputed Sino-Indian border region two days ago.

The soldier had crossed the border inadvertently when trying to help herdsmen to look for a missing yak, according to the Western Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

The Indian Army announced the incident on Monday, saying that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier near the Demchok area in Ladakh, on India’s side of the Line of Actual Control.

He was identified as Corporal Wang Yalong, a native of Zhejiang province, and was an armorer who repaired firearms, India Today reported. Wang was understood to be carrying civil and military documents when he was caught.

Prior to his release in the wee hours of Wednesday, Indian government agencies were investigating if the Chinese soldier was on an espionage mission. They handed him over to the PLA after medical checks.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday confirmed the missing case and called on New Delhi to return the man promptly.

Hu Xijin, chief editor of the state-run Global Times, wrote on his personal microblog on Weibo that India had shown a positive attitude over the issue. He believed the incident would not trigger fresh tensions in the border area.

Since April, the PLA has made a number of incursions into mountainous terrain that India claims as its own, heightening the border dispute between the two countries.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play