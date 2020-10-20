Alleged attack of Taiwan delegate in Fiji to be handled at diplomatic level

Taiwan’s foreign ministry will work closely with its Fijian counterparts to handle the alleged assault of a Taiwanese representative by two employees from mainland China’s embassy, officials say.

It had provided Fiji with witness statements and evidence, and would continue to work closely with the foreign ministry and police of the Pacific nation, Taiwanese foreign ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou said on Tuesday.

The alleged attack took place at a cocktail reception held by the Taipei Trade Office, the de facto embassy, in the Fijian capital Suva on Oct. 8 to mark Taiwan’s National Day two days later.

A fight erupted after a Taiwanese representative stopped two employees of the Chinese embassy from gatecrashing the venue and taking photos of guests inside. The Taiwanese official suffered head injuries and was discharged from hospital after treatment.

Fijian police on Tuesday said the case was being handled at the diplomatic level, as agreed by all parties involved, and that the force would not be conducting further investigations. Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Yogesh Karan said his ministry had not yet received a diplomatic note from either the Chinese embassy or the Taiwanese office.

Ou said the incident was yet another example of Beijing’s aggressive “wolf warrior diplomacy” and urged other countries to voice out against such violent behavior. “China treats Taiwan like this today. It can treat other countries the same way tomorrow,” she said.

Beijing had given a different account of the events, blaming Taiwanese representatives for acting provocatively and causing injuries to one Chinese diplomat. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday accused Taiwan of twisting the facts.

It was not the first time staffers of the Chinese embassy had attempted to gatecrash the Fiji reception celebrating Taiwan’s National Day, people familiar with the situation told the Taiwanese edition of Apple Daily.

Those employees were tasked with snapping photos of politicians attending the event and reporting back to Beijing, the sources said. They took photos from outside the venue on some occasions, or disguised themselves as guests to sneak their way in, according to the sources.

Click here for Chinese version

