5300 Hong Kong jobs, Cathay Dragon to go in massive cost cuts

The Cathay Pacific Group on Wednesday confirmed cutting 8,500 jobs, including 5,300 staffers in its home city Hong Kong, and ceasing the operations of the wholly owned regional subsidiary Cathay Dragon with immediate effect.

The job losses, to be spread out in the coming weeks, account for about 24% of the group’s total staff strength of 35,000.

Of the 8,500 cuts, 600 employees based outside of Hong Kong may be affected, depending on local regulatory requirements. The remaining 2,600 are positions that have been vacant owing to cost reduction initiatives undertaken in recent months, including a hiring freeze and the closure of certain overseas stations.

Other cost-cutting measures include no pay bonuses for this year or salary increases for next year; executive pay cuts will continue to stay in place.

The airline company will also ask Hong Kong-based cabin and cockpit crew members to change the conditions of their service to better align with productivity and increase competitiveness.

The restructuring will cost HK$2.2 billion and be funded by internal resources, according to its filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Deferred tax assets totaling HK$1.3 billion will be impaired. Other impairments and charges will be considered in the course of preparing the audited financial statements of the group for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020.

Most of Cathay Dragon’s routes will be taken over by another subsidiary, HK Express. The group pledges to ensure that Cathay Dragon, which primarily flies shorter-haul flights within Asia, has sufficient funds to meet its commitments and perform its obligations despite the termination of its operations.

Cathay Pacific said that the airline industry had been facing significant challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Management had been responding to the extremely difficult operating environment by implementing a number of cash preservation measures, it said; however, the company was still bleeding to the tune of HK$1.5 billion to HK$2 billion (US$193.6 million to US$258.1 million) in cash per month. The latest restructuring exercise would stem the cash outflow by a monthly HK$500 million in 2021, it said.

Cathay planned to operate less than 50% of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity in 2021 and expected to see a gradual recovery in the second half of next year.

“The global pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on aviation and the hard truth is we must fundamentally restructure the group to survive,” Cathay chief executive Augustus Tang said.

“We have to do this to protect as many jobs as possible, and meet our responsibilities to the Hong Kong aviation hub and our customers.”

Some Cathay staffers suspected that they would be part of the massive layoff as their mobile phones could not access the company’s internal application program for staff.

