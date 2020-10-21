China, Vatican to renew bishop pact soon but no diplomatic ties as yet: reports

The Vatican and China are expected to renew a pact on the appointment of Catholic bishops, but Beijing remains cautious about the establishment of formal diplomatic relations, Italian and Chinese media have reported.

The current two-year provisional bishop agreement, signed in September 2108, gives the Pope the final say on selecting bishops in mainland China. It went into effect on Oct. 22 that year and will expire this Thursday.

Leading Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported that the two governments would announce renewing the pact on Thursday.

Sanguine comments appeared in the Chinese media ahead of the expected extension, with state-owned nationalistic tabloid Global Times publishing an article with the headline, “Renewal of bishop agreement reflects healthy China-Vatican terms.”

In its article, Global Times quoted observers familiar with the matter as saying that the potential move not only reflected a strong and healthy momentum between the two countries in bishop appointment, “but also carried special importance of the Holy See’s goodwill to move forward relations with China, despite that the Vatican faces mounting pressure to abolish the deal.”

There was no reason to think that the agreement should be renewed in an uneventful way given the two countries had been in communication, the article said, citing Italian Jesuit priest Antonio Spadaro, editor-in-chief of Rome-based periodical La Civiltà Cattolica.

Zhan Silu, vice chair of the Bishops' Conference of the Catholic Church in China and bishop of the Mindong diocese in eastern Fujian province, also said the move would send a clear message to the Chinese Catholic church that the Vatican was seeking healthy development in China, Global Times reported.

On the subject of a formal diplomatic relationship, the Chinese government’s mouthpiece expressed reservations about the claim in the Corriere della Sera report that official ties could be set up in two years.

The Holy See might be hoping to establish formal relations out of its care for the churches in China, but on Beijing’s part, more considerations had to be taken into account, Wang Meixiu, a retired specialist of Catholic studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told Global Times.

Wang said that how the agreement was implemented after the renewal would determine the future.

Under the current agreement, new bishop candidates in China were elected for the Pope’s approval and appointment, Wang said. In this way, Chinese Catholics could be encouraged to love the church and the country and to be good citizens, and mutual trust between China and the Vatican could also be boosted.

