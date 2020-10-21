Remaining Cathay Pacific employees face large pay cuts

Cathay Pacific employees who managed to escape Wednesday’s massive layoffs will face major pay cuts, according to contracts seen by Apple Daily.

Staff will be required by Nov. 4 to sign the new contracts, which involve reduced salaries and harsher employment terms, according to communications seen by Apple Daily.

The monthly basic salary for a junior flight attendant would be capped at HK$12,600 (US$1,626), the contract states. The maximum basic salaries for flight pursers and senior pursers would be set at HK$18,200 and HK$25,200, respectively. For inflight service managers, the cap would be HK$33,250.

The new basic salaries are 15% to 36% less than the current standard, according to the airline’s Flight Attendants Union chairperson Zuki Wong. Cathay Pacific’s plan to continue encouraging employees to take unpaid leave would mean staff’s income would be further reduced, she said.

The company will also get rid of its hourly contract, which guarantees employees 70 hours of pay. Instead, all employees will switch to monthly contracts, which pay allowances ranging from HK$180 to HK$475 per hour after the first 70 hours of flying. That amount will also be capped, making it more difficult for the union to renegotiate the rate in the yearly review.

Also under the new contracts, flight attendants who swap shifts with their colleagues will not be paid for the swapped hours.

A flight attendant said the new arrangement would make the salary of a new recruit “lower than that of a restaurant server.”

Some employees also reported cuts in benefits. For example, housing allowances would only continue until the end of the year. A service manager who would soon retire said she worried about her pension since it would be based upon her final month’s salary.

Pilots will also face cuts to their basic salaries, benefits and annual holidays. Under the new contracts, the salaries of all pilots will be tied to the number of hours they have flown.

There would also be a cancellation of a policy that currently makes junior pilots redundant before more senior ones — a change that a pilot with more than 10 years of experience described as the toughest.

The pilot said his salary would be reduced by 40% under the new contract, but he had no choice but to accept the terms as finding a new job would be nearly impossible under current circumstances.

Similar to flight attendants, pilots will have to sign the new contracts by Nov. 4. Pilots who sign their contracts before next Wednesday would be employed for two years. Otherwise, the contract would only last one year.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play